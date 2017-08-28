Crocodile kills woman in Liwonde

A crocodile on Friday killed a 25-year-old woman along Shire River near Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde.

This is according to Machinga police publicist Davie Sulumba who identified the lady as Ellen Moses.

Sulumba said Aliseni Mpanda who is a brother to the woman told police that on the morning of the material day, the woman went to the Shire River to draw water.

It is said that whilst drawing water, she was attacked by a crocodile and she drowned in the river.

Search was conducted and the woman’s body was found on the same day.

Postmortem results from Machinga District Hospital proved that death was due to loss of blood and suffocation.

Meanwhile, police are urging the public to avoid drawing water in crocodile infested areas of Shire River.

The lady hailed from Chasuchira village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.