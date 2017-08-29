Devotion: Your testimony, your future

Revelation 19 : 10 ” ….. Worship God.” For the testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy.”

Your testimony is not for the benefit of your past.

Your testimony is your future. As the scripture above says the testimony is the spirit of prophecy which means as you testify about what God has done in the past, you energise yourself into the future.

As you talk about your past success, you establish your future success as well. This is the reason why every child of God should learn to testify in order to live a victorious life always.

Testify about everything in your life. Small or big.

When David was about to kill the giant Goliath, it was his testimony about his past success story that earned him another victory. 1 Samuel 17 : 34-37 ” And David said to Saul, Your servant kept his father’s sheep.

And when there came a lion or again a bear and took a lamb out of the flock, I went out after it and smote it and delivered the lamb out of its mouth; and when it arose against me, I caught it by its beard and smote it and killed it.

Your servant killed both the lion and the bear; and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be like one of them, for he has defied the armies of the living God! David said, The Lord Who delivered me out of the paw of the lion and out of the paw of the bear, He will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine. And Saul said to David, Go, and the Lord be with you!”

Testify about your academics, you used to get 30% now you are getting at least 50%. Testify about your health. Testify about your progress in your giving. Testify about your progress in ministry, job, career, spiritual life and so on.

Use your testimony for prophesying your future and earn more victories. If God helps you in small things, He will also have you achieve big ones. Say it and get results.

Further scripture:Revelation 12 : 11 “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

Confession

My testimony is my future. I will testify always and produce prophecy for my future. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again now. +265888326247 +265997538098