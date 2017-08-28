South African Airline to stop flights to Malawi

South African Airlines (SAA) will stop flights to Malawi within the next few months as a way of saving money.

In a bid to cut costs and stay afloat amidst the financial mess at the carrier, it has been reported that South African Airways will stop flying to Lilongwe and Blantyre in October.

The South African City Press reported on Sunday, August 27 that the airline will cut flights on the profitable route between Johannesburg and Cape Town, stop flights to certain central African destinations and get rid of 10 planes out of the 50 that it has.

Other African flights that will be reportedly stopped as of October are Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo, Kigali in Rwanda and Libreville in Gabon.

It is believed that South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba plans to sell government’s stake in Telkom to fund a massive bailout for the embattled SAA.