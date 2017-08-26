No Silver Strikers player in RVG’ final squad

…Civil contributes three…

Despite dominating in the domestic flight, the Central Bankers have failed to contribute any player in Ronny Van Geneudgen’s 20 man squad for the upcoming two international friendly matches against Togo and Mauritania next week.

RVG released his final 20 man squad on Friday night but surprisingly, no Silver Strikers player was on board despite the team’s recent good run form which has seen the area 47 based side climbing to the top of the summit.

The Belgium tactician has included Civil Sporting Club’s of Flecher Bandawe, Righteous Banda and Gomezgani Chirwa while Limbikani Mzava, Robert Ng’ambi, Gerald Phiri Jnr, Frank Banda, John Banda, Dalitso Sailesi, Richard Mbulu, Charles Swini and Gabadinho Mhango have all been included in the trip.

Below is the full squad list:

Goalkeepers

Charles Swini

Ernest Kakhobwe

Defenders

Peter Cholopi

Limbikani Mzava

Stanley Sanudi

Yamikani Fodya

Dennis Chembezi

Gomezgani Chirwa

Midfielders

Frank Banda

John Banda

Chikoti Chirwa

Robert Ng’ambi

Gerald Phiri Jnr

Simeon Singa

Dalitso Sailesi

Righteous Banda

Jabulani Linje

Strikers

Gabadinho Mhango

Jabulani Linje

Fletcher Bandawe

Richard Mbulu

Technical Panel

Head Coach: Ronny Van Geneudgen

First Assistant Coach: Gerald Phiri

Second Assistant Coach: Deklerk Msakakuona

Third Assistant Coach: Peter Mponda

Goalkeeper’s trainer: Swadick Sanudi

Team Manager: James Sangala

Physiotherapist: Chikondi Mandalasi

Leader of Delegation: Daud Mtanthiko

The team leaves for Morocco on Monday.