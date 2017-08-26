No Silver Strikers player in RVG’ final squad

…Civil contributes three…
Despite dominating in the domestic flight, the Central Bankers have failed to contribute any player in Ronny Van Geneudgen’s 20 man squad for the upcoming two international friendly matches against Togo and Mauritania next week.
RVG released his final 20 man squad on Friday night but surprisingly, no Silver Strikers player was on board despite the team’s recent good run form which has seen the area 47 based side climbing to the top of the summit.
The Belgium tactician has included Civil Sporting Club’s of Flecher Bandawe, Righteous Banda and Gomezgani Chirwa while Limbikani Mzava, Robert Ng’ambi, Gerald Phiri Jnr, Frank Banda, John Banda, Dalitso Sailesi, Richard Mbulu, Charles Swini and Gabadinho Mhango have all been included in the trip.
Below is the full squad list:
Goalkeepers
Charles Swini
Ernest Kakhobwe
Defenders
Peter Cholopi
Limbikani Mzava
Stanley Sanudi
Yamikani Fodya
Dennis Chembezi
Gomezgani Chirwa
Midfielders
Frank Banda
John Banda
Chikoti Chirwa
Robert Ng’ambi
Gerald Phiri Jnr
Simeon Singa
Dalitso Sailesi
Righteous Banda
Jabulani Linje
Strikers
Gabadinho Mhango
Jabulani Linje
Fletcher Bandawe
Richard Mbulu
Technical Panel
Head Coach: Ronny Van Geneudgen
First Assistant Coach: Gerald Phiri
Second Assistant Coach: Deklerk Msakakuona
Third Assistant Coach: Peter Mponda
Goalkeeper’s trainer: Swadick Sanudi
Team Manager: James Sangala
Physiotherapist: Chikondi Mandalasi
Leader of Delegation: Daud Mtanthiko
The team leaves for Morocco on Monday.