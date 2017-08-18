Lilongwe based thieves who terrorised Mzuzu netted

Police in Mzuzu have arrested criminals from Lilongwe who terrorised Mzuzu for months and stole items worth millions of Kwacha.

According to Mzuzu Police public relations officer Martin Bwanali, the two thugs were arrested on Tuesday.

He identified the criminals as Charles Banda, 28, and Patrick Monjeza aged 31 who stole items worth over K4 million.

Bwanali said the criminals were involved in a spate of robberies that rocked Mzuzu City for the last few months.

“Between May and July 2017 they targeted dwelling houses and cars outside different shops in the City of Mzuzu where they stole ten laptops and two plasma televisions all valued at over 4 million kwacha,” said Bwanali.

Following their arrest, the two suspects who were commuting from Lilongwe to Mzuzu to steal led police detectives to Lilongwe to places where they sold the stolen property.

The items were recovered and some people who bought the items were also arrested.

The criminals will appear in court as soon as full court operations resume to answer charges of burglary and theft while three other people will answer the charge of receiving stolen property.