Macra told to get tough on Airtel, TNM

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has been told to get tough on mobile network providers in order to address issues of poor quality network and high tariffs.

The Consumer Association of Malawi (Cama) has urged the regulatory body to tell mobile network providers Airtel and TNM to resolve the issue of poor network and to revise their data and call charges.

Recently Airtel raised the prices of a majority of its data bundles and TNM’s tariffs also remain exorbitant.

Malawians have also been complaining about the hassle of using the two companies’ services due to poor quality network.

Now Cama wants Macra to stamp its authority and change things for the better.

In a letter to Macra dated August 9 2017, the consumer rights body noted that Macra has power to revise mobile network providers’ tariffs.

Cama through its executive director John Kapito expressed concern over Macra’s reluctance to use its power to regulate tariffs.

“It is, therefore, surprising that the consumers continue to pay for high charges and subjected to poor network services while you, as a regulator, has decided to abandon your legal mandate as stipulated in the Communications Act,” says the letter.

The body has also urged Macra to make sure that Airtel puts in place remedial measures when upgrading its network so that customers should be able to continue using the network