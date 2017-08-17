Tech firm develops app for IIM conference

A local information and communications technology firm called Sparc Systems Limited has developed an application for this year’s Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) annual conference.

Speaking after unveiling the application, Sparc Systems head of marketing and sales Alena Chiwaya said they partnered IIM to ensure that information concerning the conference is easily accessible.

In his remarks, chairperson of the IIM conference organising committee Chimwemwe Kanyenda said technological innovations will proceed to play a critical role in determining success or failure in the insurance industry.

“As you may be no doubt aware, across the globe, thousands of paper sheets are being replaced with simple, user friendly, quicker to manage mobile app forms.

“Consistent with the IIM theme #BusinessUsual we approached Sparc Systems to develop a custom made mobile app to enhance the conference experience the delegates,” he said.

The App will enable attendees to have the most up to date event details as well as instant access to daily schedule of events, session, content, speakers profile and news items related to the conference.