Chilima’s office denies reports of abuse

The office of Malawi vice president, Saulos Chilima, has denied reports of abuse of funds during the 2016/17 financial year arguing documents were delayed to be submitted to auditors.
This follows reports of corruption at the office of the vice president as K83.5 million meant to be used for fuel was said to have been misappropriated.
But the office of the vice president has insisted that the money was accounted for though auditors were not given documentation for fuel a development that led the auditors to conclude that the money was misappropriated.
Director of Administration at the vice president’s office Eric Yesaya has disclosed that some departments under the office delayed in submitting the fuel documentation.
“Some offices had delayed in submitting documents relating to fuel,” said Yesaya.
An audit inspection of the financial records of the Office of the Vice President revealed a K200 million cashgate at the Office of the Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima.
“An examination of payment vouchers and their supporting documents revealed that management processed and passed for payment vouchers totaling K45,567,098.03 without supporting documents” reads a report compiled by the Auditor General, Stephenson Kamphasa, that has been submitted to Parliament.
According to the Auditor General, the auditors could not ascertain the validity of the expenditure at the office of the vice president in the absence of the supporting documents, hinting at a deeper rooted cashgate.
In addition, the Office of the Vice President ignored Procurement procedures as set out under the Public Procurement Act that, among other things, requires that procurement of goods and services to be authorized by the Internal Procurement Committee (IPC) and also requires at least three competitive quotations from different suppliers.
K4 billion kwacha was reported to have been misappropriated in government with K83.5 million for fuel at Chilima’s office being unaccounted for during the previous fiscal year.
Amalawi maofesi anu Ali ku capital hill nkoko, kuchedwa kwa report zikuyenda bwanji. Whether you have used alot of funds just tell the expenditure, no need beating about the bush. Or you have spent less still speak it out. THE DELAY RAISES QUESTIONS??????? Help Peter but don’t distract him. Don’t fight from behind but be involved in the administration. People sympathises with you that the President sidelines you. Work as one team to achieve the national agenda.
WHATSOEVER YOU ARE DOING NOW AS A NATION WILL AFFECT OUR GRAND CHILDREN. WHAT KAMUZU DID IS AFFECTING US NOW (GOOD OR BAD). WHAT BAKILI DID IS AFFECTING US NOW AND TIME TO COME (GOOD OR BAD). WHAT BINGU DID IS AFFECTING US NOW AND TIME TO COME WHETHER GOOD OR BAD. WHAT JOYCE DID IS AFFECTING US NOW AND TIME TO COME WHETHER GOOD OR BAD. STAND UP FOR THE FUTURE OF MALAWI. ANA ANTHU/ZIZUKULU FUTURE.
Delaying to submit documents to auditors is an audit query. If the auditors reached a point of writing an audit report it means it was delayed longer.
If the official offices don’t work on time that’s why you delays to deliver the needs to the people but you are fast to collect taxes
Auze zoona anthu bwanji amafuna kukuipitsila mbiri akunama agoma Boma la mawa iloooooo!!!! liyo liyo liyo
Amuphuzitsa mwana kuba kkkkkkk
Palibe amene angavomere kuti ine ndine macholowe(mbava)
Inuso mumachedwa bwanji? Mesa ndinu nomwe mumapanga za Reform? Where is de time management? Gd in talking useless and hopeless office of VP.
Kufuna poti amuchose pa vip
palibe wachulungamo sopano onse ndi mbava basi
Auditors have came up with final reports and indicate that 4billion was misappropriated in Government in previous fiscal year. What action is Government taking over such huge appropriation of our Tax Money. I feel its time to start demanding action over such audit report because it seems there is lack of ownership of Government resources hence the abuse, employees are not held responsible for the Mis appropriation of resources.I think Government is collecting more in tax than it need Hence Misappropriation of surplus tax money.