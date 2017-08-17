Chilima’s office denies reports of abuse

The office of Malawi vice president, Saulos Chilima, has denied reports of abuse of funds during the 2016/17 financial year arguing documents were delayed to be submitted to auditors.

This follows reports of corruption at the office of the vice president as K83.5 million meant to be used for fuel was said to have been misappropriated.

But the office of the vice president has insisted that the money was accounted for though auditors were not given documentation for fuel a development that led the auditors to conclude that the money was misappropriated.

Director of Administration at the vice president’s office Eric Yesaya has disclosed that some departments under the office delayed in submitting the fuel documentation.

“Some offices had delayed in submitting documents relating to fuel,” said Yesaya.

An audit inspection of the financial records of the Office of the Vice President revealed a K200 million cashgate at the Office of the Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima.

“An examination of payment vouchers and their supporting documents revealed that management processed and passed for payment vouchers totaling K45,567,098.03 without supporting documents” reads a report compiled by the Auditor General, Stephenson Kamphasa, that has been submitted to Parliament.

According to the Auditor General, the auditors could not ascertain the validity of the expenditure at the office of the vice president in the absence of the supporting documents, hinting at a deeper rooted cashgate.

In addition, the Office of the Vice President ignored Procurement procedures as set out under the Public Procurement Act that, among other things, requires that procurement of goods and services to be authorized by the Internal Procurement Committee (IPC) and also requires at least three competitive quotations from different suppliers.

K4 billion kwacha was reported to have been misappropriated in government with K83.5 million for fuel at Chilima’s office being unaccounted for during the previous fiscal year.