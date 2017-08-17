Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday visited Area 18 a month after residents in the area drank water that was mixed up with sewer water.

Chakwera who is also leader of opposition went to the area to appreciate the extent of the problem.

In his remarks, Chakwera blamed the water contamination on lack of visionary leadership saying the sewer pipes were rusty and the sewer system was rarely maintained.

“Some of the problems that the country is facing is because of lack of vision by political leaders, water pipelines and sewer lines were constructed just after independence in 1964 and yet there haven’t been proper renovations or maintenance thereafter hence these pipeline’s lifetime have finished,” he said.

He then called for the need to put in place policies which will ensure that a new drainage system is constructed.

“Even the drainage system is very poor and there is a need to put policy in place so that things should change,” said Chakwera.

On Tuesday, July 18 one of the water supply pipes in Area 18 burst underground near a broken sewer system allowing sewer water to enter a Lilongwe Water Board pipe.