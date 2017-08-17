By August 17, 2017

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday visited Area 18 a month after residents in the area drank water that was mixed up with sewer water.

Chakwera who is also leader of opposition went to the area to appreciate the extent of the problem.

Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera says lack of visionary leadership has led to water contamination.

In his remarks, Chakwera blamed the water contamination on lack of visionary leadership saying the sewer pipes were rusty and the sewer system was rarely maintained.

“Some of the problems that the country is facing is because of lack of vision by political leaders, water pipelines and sewer lines were constructed just after independence in 1964 and yet there haven’t been proper renovations or maintenance thereafter hence these pipeline’s lifetime have finished,” he said.

He then called for the need to put in place policies which will ensure that a new drainage system is constructed.

“Even the drainage system is very poor and there is a need to put policy in place so that things should change,” said Chakwera.

On Tuesday, July 18 one of the water supply pipes in Area 18 burst underground near a broken sewer system allowing sewer water to enter a Lilongwe Water Board pipe.

 




57 Comments

  1. Blessings Wîdzý Gama says:
    17/08/2017 at 07:26

    Inu chakwera simungafanizild ndi enawa, & this is no longer mcp u’r thnking about{jzu, dausi……, amene adavaisa gadama}

    Ths is new! Party full of benefits, U’ll realy see encounter its advantages.

    BLESS MW oh LORD!!

    Reply
  2. Willes Bitoni says:
    17/08/2017 at 07:00

    Alibe chochita uyu

    Reply
  3. Myson Ntayamanja says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:56

    Kufka kwao kukhonza kukhala kwatanthauzo ngati angafike mopanda kuonetsa macolours achipani..

    Reply
  4. Patrick Hendreson says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:54

    munthu wabwono saposa apa inu adipwipwi mumati apange zotani

    Reply
  5. Henry Jackie Tawakalie says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:44

    Ndeye Chakwera unapita kukatani…..thought you went wit a solution.

    Reply
  6. Raymond Haras Msiska says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:33

    I don’t know why you are against Chakwera , the man did not say anything about the votes…..it will be wise if you stop attacking him …..

    Reply
  7. Lameck Saidi says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:32

    Chakwelayo Ndi Nduna Yazamadzi?

    Reply
  8. Ken Nyirenda says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:26

    mwachedwa a chakwera munali kut…………

    Reply
    • jj kranya mbewe says:
      17/08/2017 at 09:11

      If he really is that good and holy, holy. Why did he have to wait for a whole month, after the unfortunate?

      Reply
  9. Wilson Maononga says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:23

    I sugget pipo r just exaggerate de issue…. ztha kuchtika czachilendo izi nd ngoz bac zea wz no intention

    Reply
  10. Godflly Kalimbukah says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:14

    He has a Right to visit area 18 as far az is a malawian to c a strange thng lol.
    Bola kwa falaoh amangotinamiza kut atigulira nsapato.

    Reply
  11. Sandfor Wa Bullets Ndhlovu says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:05

    So what did he said? Tell him that kampeni sitimapanga pamalo pomwe anthu awonekeledwa zovuta

    Reply
  12. Daniel Saikonde says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:04

    Why Mr Obama will not go am tlkng about movement man

    Reply
  13. Michael Fatson says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:02

    Zachabechabe

    Reply
  14. Luis Magongwa says:
    17/08/2017 at 06:01

    plesident adzitelo osat awa alomwe

    Reply
  15. Elton Comrade Maseya says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:58

    Aziti abwino,akalowa mu goverment azatimwetse chemical

    Reply
  16. Binnwell Kachikopa says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:56

    D pwipwi supporters amaona za dull zokhazokha siana a dull professor!

    Reply
  17. Amosi Champeni says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:53

    enanu simuzathekad kma.walakwis cian chakwer kuzakuonan alomwe? Apa Palibens Zandale Olo Inexo Ndibwer Kt Ndizaone Mpikisan Wotxekula Mmimbawo!

    Reply
  18. Phillip Keyz Katimba says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:45

    Mmm nkhan izitha kma..zatikwana izi

    Reply
  19. Madalitso Balalika says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:44

    Its too late anthu amwa kale manyowa kikikikikiki

    Reply
  20. Lucious Manyalo says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:35

    So Lazalo with his cheap politics wants to take advantage of the situation to gain political mileage!

    Reply
  21. Evance Wa Zomba Mteteka says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:33

    amakapeleka maz amabotolo?

    Reply
  22. Jack Nanlala says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:30

    Palibe chifukwa chopitila President wa opposition kumeneko. The issue was sorted out by parliamentary committe. Akazatenga mpando azizangoyenda paliponse ngati Mayi aja. Kwagwa mfiti athamanga akaone. Za mkutu. APM 2019 bomaaaaa

    Reply
  23. Overseer Phiri says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:27

    Ok

    Reply
  24. Floyd Funzo Luya says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:25

    mumakwana man of God… 2019 boma

    Reply
  25. Madalo Nkata says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:25

    Zaziiiiii

    Reply
  26. Abukisha Gsr Juma says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:24

    haha koma

    Reply
  27. Abukisha Gsr Juma says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:23

    i dont even know the guy mwati ndani dzinalo?

    Reply
  28. Novace Mulewa says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:22

    Whilst #Peter n his brainless minsters r busy moving up n down compaining 4 2019 polls wake up mr president

    Reply
  29. Masautso Tambala says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:19

    Koma Kamagalasi Amadzivuta Bwanji Madzi Anthu Anamwa Kale Ophatikizika Ndi Manyi Or Iye Apite Zitanthauza Chiyani?Akungodzivuta Munthu Okakala Moyo Ngati Ameneyo!

    Reply
  30. Lovemore Chirwa says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:17

    If he is a man of good will he would rather not leave the sheep alone in the synagogue sorry I don’t want to hurt anybody

    Reply
  31. Jack Nanlala says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:15

    Cheap politics

    Reply
  32. Jason AntiSocio Kayera says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:14

    Visiting will not undo what has already been done…

    Reply
  33. Muluya Beston Kambeta says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:14

    Ndiye wachitako chani oa vist yakeyo

    Reply
  34. Tchaka Wa Tchakaz says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:12

    Man of people

    Reply
  35. Austin Luwis Temboh says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:12

    Munthu wa bwino amaonekela pamavuto

    Reply
  36. Thomas Gwaza says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:11

    Ndiye akakinza ma pipe omwe anaphulikawo ? Andaleso amationa kupusa bwanji ngati Ali wanzer apite akaonane ndi a waterboard

    Reply
  37. Fourstar Foster says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:11

    Amakatan? Awanso power hungry iwapha. Zilimotu mu Bible kut “usanabadwe ndinakusankha” osadzivuta o Lazalo

    Reply
  38. Mazoni Diverious says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:10

    kkkkk

    Reply
  39. Hastings Benjamin K Banda says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:10

    man of good will to pple

    Reply
  40. Benard Chiponda says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:08

    Campaighn kkkkkk zavutadi

    Reply
  41. Charles Zatuwa Kamanga says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:06

    kkkkk! koma yaa

    Reply
  42. Roosevelt De Edmund Katunduh says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:05

    Too late

    Reply
  43. Gerald Chikako says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:04

    GOOD MOVE

    Reply
  44. Menard A Maliki says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:03

    Ndiye Chalakwika Ndi Chani?

    Reply
  45. Samuel Harry says:
    17/08/2017 at 05:02

    then….?

    Reply

Leave a Comment