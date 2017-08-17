Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday visited Area 18 a month after residents in the area drank water that was mixed up with sewer water.
Chakwera who is also leader of opposition went to the area to appreciate the extent of the problem.
In his remarks, Chakwera blamed the water contamination on lack of visionary leadership saying the sewer pipes were rusty and the sewer system was rarely maintained.
“Some of the problems that the country is facing is because of lack of vision by political leaders, water pipelines and sewer lines were constructed just after independence in 1964 and yet there haven’t been proper renovations or maintenance thereafter hence these pipeline’s lifetime have finished,” he said.
He then called for the need to put in place policies which will ensure that a new drainage system is constructed.
“Even the drainage system is very poor and there is a need to put policy in place so that things should change,” said Chakwera.
On Tuesday, July 18 one of the water supply pipes in Area 18 burst underground near a broken sewer system allowing sewer water to enter a Lilongwe Water Board pipe.
Inu chakwera simungafanizild ndi enawa, & this is no longer mcp u’r thnking about{jzu, dausi……, amene adavaisa gadama}
Ths is new! Party full of benefits, U’ll realy see encounter its advantages.
Alibe chochita uyu
Kufka kwao kukhonza kukhala kwatanthauzo ngati angafike mopanda kuonetsa macolours achipani..
munthu wabwono saposa apa inu adipwipwi mumati apange zotani
Ndeye Chakwera unapita kukatani…..thought you went wit a solution.
I don’t know why you are against Chakwera , the man did not say anything about the votes…..it will be wise if you stop attacking him …..
Chakwelayo Ndi Nduna Yazamadzi?
mwachedwa a chakwera munali kut…………
If he really is that good and holy, holy. Why did he have to wait for a whole month, after the unfortunate?
I sugget pipo r just exaggerate de issue…. ztha kuchtika czachilendo izi nd ngoz bac zea wz no intention
He has a Right to visit area 18 as far az is a malawian to c a strange thng lol.
Bola kwa falaoh amangotinamiza kut atigulira nsapato.
So what did he said? Tell him that kampeni sitimapanga pamalo pomwe anthu awonekeledwa zovuta
Why Mr Obama will not go am tlkng about movement man
plesident adzitelo osat awa alomwe
Aziti abwino,akalowa mu goverment azatimwetse chemical
D pwipwi supporters amaona za dull zokhazokha siana a dull professor!
enanu simuzathekad kma.walakwis cian chakwer kuzakuonan alomwe? Apa Palibens Zandale Olo Inexo Ndibwer Kt Ndizaone Mpikisan Wotxekula Mmimbawo!
Its too late anthu amwa kale manyowa kikikikikiki
So Lazalo with his cheap politics wants to take advantage of the situation to gain political mileage!
amakapeleka maz amabotolo?
Palibe chifukwa chopitila President wa opposition kumeneko. The issue was sorted out by parliamentary committe. Akazatenga mpando azizangoyenda paliponse ngati Mayi aja. Kwagwa mfiti athamanga akaone. Za mkutu. APM 2019 bomaaaaa
mumakwana man of God… 2019 boma
i dont even know the guy mwati ndani dzinalo?
Whilst #Peter n his brainless minsters r busy moving up n down compaining 4 2019 polls wake up mr president
No change. Manyi amwedwa kale
Hahaha #Peter watani man?
kampeni ipose wachita chakwerayo?
Peter has been sarrounded by brainless minster,who do their jobs at president directive.They r just pillars they only make voices on media,but nothing to prove as the job done by their own hands,hahahahaha
Koma Kamagalasi Amadzivuta Bwanji Madzi Anthu Anamwa Kale Ophatikizika Ndi Manyi Or Iye Apite Zitanthauza Chiyani?Akungodzivuta Munthu Okakala Moyo Ngati Ameneyo!
If he is a man of good will he would rather not leave the sheep alone in the synagogue sorry I don’t want to hurt anybody
Does this mean we want the devil to be ruling us? Which sheep have been abandoned? Are you and me goats?
Politics belong to devil weather you like it or not
no evidence man that’s your opinion
What about Rev John Chilembwe, shud we also blamed him for what he did?
Chakwera is an opportunist who is gonna gain nothing in the end if not frustration, disappointment and regret
Cheap politics
Visiting will not undo what has already been done…
Ndiye wachitako chani oa vist yakeyo
Man of people
Munthu wa bwino amaonekela pamavuto
What change has he brought with his visit? koma zinaziiiiii
Osamangodikila kulandila kokhakokha ndi dyela limenelo koma kukulimbikitsa
Ndiye akakinza ma pipe omwe anaphulikawo ? Andaleso amationa kupusa bwanji ngati Ali wanzer apite akaonane ndi a waterboard
Amakatan? Awanso power hungry iwapha. Zilimotu mu Bible kut “usanabadwe ndinakusankha” osadzivuta o Lazalo
man of good will to pple
Campaighn kkkkkk zavutadi
Ndiye Chalakwika Ndi Chani?
then….?