K196 million cashgate at Chilima’s office

An audit inspection of the financial records of the Office of the Vice President has revealed K196 million cashgate at the Office of the Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima.

“An examination of payment vouchers and their supporting documents revealed that management processed and passed for payment vouchers totaling K45,567,098.03 without supporting documents” reads a report compiled by the Auditor General, Stephenson Kamphasa, that has been submitted to Parliament.

According to the Auditor General, the auditors could not ascertain the validity of the expenditure at the office of the vice president in the absence of the supporting documents.

In addition, the Office of the Vice President ignored Procurement procedures as set out under the Public Procurement Act that, among other things, requires that procurement of goods and services to be authorized by the Internal Procurement Committee (IPC) and also requires at least three competitive quotations from different suppliers.

“Contrary to the requirement, the Office of The Vice President procured items worth K8,053,671.22 without IPC approval and without sourcing at least three quotations”.

The audit shows that fuel amounting K83.5 million was unaccounted for at the Veep’s office; and that over K55.9 million of funds had been misallocated.

“The audit review disclosed that K55,862,648.36 was misallocated and utilised on transactions not related to relevant sub-items in the budget. There was no evidence that Treasury authority was obtained to vire the funds” reveals the Auditor General.

The total of funds that were paid without clear documentations at Chilima’s office amount to K196 million