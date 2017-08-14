103 children raped

At least 103 children were raped in the Northern Region during the first six months of 2017.

According to police in the region, they registered 103 cases of sexual abuse of children in the first half of this year.

Deputy public relations officer for the region headquarters Maurice Chapola however said the number shows that child sexual abuse is decreasing in the region since during the same period last year they registered 153 cases.

He added that rape of women is also decreasing since only one woman reported being raped this year.

“We have registered one case in rape unlike last year where we registered 13 cases during the same period,” he said.

Chapola pointed out policies as one of the measures which have contributed in the reduction of this cases in the region.

According to him, they have been conducting sensitisation campaigns and community policing in parts of the Northern Region to reduce cases of sexual abuse.

He went on to say that the police has been encouraging youths in the region to refrain from alcohol abuse as they believe that it is the major factor which pushes a person to sexually abuse women and children.

Chapola also thanked and asked member of the general public who were reporting such cases to the police to continue alerting them on what is happening in their areas.