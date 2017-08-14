Sparc Systems sponsors junior tennis for K1.5m

One the country’s leading ICT firms, Sparc Systems, opened a new leaf after unveiling tennis junior sponsorship valued at K1.5 million.

Sparc Systems Managing Director, Wisely Phiri, unveiled the sponsorship at the company’s headquarters in Blantyre on Friday after being swayed by Lawn Tennis Association of Malawi’s (LTAM) plan.

“We don’t just hand-out sponsorship we evaluate each and every proposal we receive. In this case we received a good proposal that has a tennis roadmap towards 2019.

The association intends to select youngsters that can represent the country at international events and win medals,” he said.

Phiri encouraged the association to ensure that it is a fifty-fifty partnership so that the sponsor and the sport should both benefit.”The tournament should be visible to every stakeholder,” he said.

LTAM General Secretary, Stanley Kaunda, hailed Sparc Systems for the support saying it is timely.

“We will handle the sponsorship with care knowing that at this time we haven’t enjoyed massive support. Junior players from different zones across the country will participate. The outstanding ones will be selected to represent the nation at international events,” he said.

A junior tennis player, Beauty Kaunda, speaking on behalf of other junior players said the support will motivate them to train hard as well as to woo others pick up the sport.