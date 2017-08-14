Khama Khwiliro winds up 2017 recording with Alinawo Maso Remix

Renowned gospel artist Khama Khwiliro has stylishly reached the finishing line of his 2017 recording season with a remix of his song Alinawo Maso which features Eliza Mponya.

The artistic work which drops today, is a remake of his 2014 hope giving hit.

It has been moulded by up and coming producer, Steve Meleka at M Studios in Chilobwe, Blantyre.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Sunday, Khwiliro revealed that the remix marks the end of his studio work this year.

However he assured his fans that this should not be mistaken for a retirement in music.

According to the Blantyre based artist, a musician must plan as to when to record, compose, distribute and all that is involved in the industry.

In this regard, people should expect more soul touching music from him in 2018.

When asked about his reasons for reworking on the song, Khama responded that he want to give his fans a new flavour of the song.

“I decided to remix the song to give my fans a new flavour of the song and appreciate my talent through collaboration. It’s rare to see versatile gospel artists coming together to do a song,” Khwiliro said.

He justified his choice of Eliza Mponya as based on her flexibility with different music genres. With respect to this, he felt involving her achieves his purpose of giving the song a unique feel.

The Nthawi Yanga Yakwana star also told this publication that a video for Alinawo Maso will follow soon.

It is currently in the making process at Concept Images with Elisha Kazonde doing all the magic.

As the audio drops today, only Nyimbo Zathu dot com music site will host it. Those outside the country will also be able to download the song through google chrome.