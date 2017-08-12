Devotion: What is Your Gospel

Rom 2:15-16 ISV “They show that what the Law requires is written in their hearts, a fact to which their own consciences testify, and their thoughts will either accuse or excuse them on that day when God, through Jesus the Messiah, will judge people’s secrets according to my gospel.”

The scripture above, Paul tells us that he had his own gospel. We also know that each of these Matthew,Mark, Luke and John had written their own gospels.

Each had a different understanding of Jesus and presented His as such.

Your understanding of the scripture has a bigger bearing on how much you benefit from the Word of God. What you understand is what you speak.

This is why a lay man would not talk about certain issues in technical language. He would express an issue according to their lay man understanding. 1Co 13:11 KJV*

“When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”

Then what you speak after your understanding is what you establish and get (Job 22:28, 2 Cor 13:1). So your understanding determines what you get.

Those who have little understanding get little from the Word. Those who understand well, get better results. This is why a child will never get a lot because his understanding is that of a Child. Gal 4:1 KJV* “Now I say, That the heir, as long as he is a child, differeth nothing from a servant, though he be lord of all.”

For example some people cry day and night for God to bless them. When they get illuminated in the Word they will discover that this is wrong. God already blessed us.

What we need is to receive the blessings.Eph 1:3 KJV* “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ”.

Others are crying for Jesus to come and save their relatives. This is wrong, salvation was already given when Jesus came. What is remaining is receiving of salvation.

This is true for healing, God will never heal you because He already did that. We just need to receive the healing. By his stripes WE WERE healed(1 Peter 2:24).

Have time to meditate the Word in order to have a deeper understanding of the scriptures that will help you to get the right results according to your gospel. Ensure your gospel is that of a mature Christian.Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for your Word that I use and get results. Everyday I am lifted from glory to glory according to my understainding of your Word.

Your Word is a light and a lamp to me. I am illuminated by the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

