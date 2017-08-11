Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta declared winner in August 8 poll

Kenya Election: President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has been declared winner of the polls the country had on the 8th.

An official announcement from the country’s electoral management body, the IEBC, has declared Uhuru as the winner after ammassing over 8 million votes while his closest contender Raila Odinga amassed close to 7 million votes.

In a system that Malawi is set to adopt in which the winner of a Presidential election is expected to get over 50% of the votes, Mr. Kenyatta got 54% of the votes.

In his speech, he has called on the opposition leader to work together with him.

However, leader of opposition Raila Odinga has since challenged the results and is highly expected to go to court to lodge a complaint.