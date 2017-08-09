Gaming, lottery will promote tourism

Government has said reforms in the gaming sector will enhance Malawi’s status as a potential tourist destination.

This has been said by Information Minister Nicholas Dausi in highlighting the benefits of Public Sector Reforms.

According to Dausi, Malawi Gaming Board and National Lotteries Board (MGB/NLB) is mandated to regulate national lotteries and gaming and to generate funds for economic development hence reforms in the area will promote tourism in the country.

“This reform area aims at establishing viable Public Private Partnerships and Joint Venture arrangements to enhance the image of the country as a tourist destination, create enabling working environment for the curio vendors and bring orderliness and cleanliness in the city,” Dausi said.

He said there are a number of projects related to this such as construction of the MK42 million Blantyre City Curios market along Livingstone Avenue and the MK40 million Lilongwe City curios market which was handed over to Lilongwe City Council in June 2017.

According to the Malawi Information Minister, there are some commendable projects that have been done so far to improve gaming operations in the country.

“A number of new gaming sites have been opened thereby increasing gaming operations and revenue, hence improved remittances and dividend to the government,” he said.

Dausi also said the MGB/NLB has recently funded the building of Gateway Clinic in Blantyre, rehabilitation of the Zolozolo Clinic in Mzuzu and construction of a Guardian Shelter at Chisitu Maternity Wing.