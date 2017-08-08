Woman denied exit after fears she was trafficking child

Immigration officers at Mwanza border on Monday stopped a South Africa bound 30-year-old woman from passing through the border over fears that she was trafficking a child.

According to Mwanza border publicist, Pasqually Zulu, the lady has been identified as Linly Maida Gayesi.

The publicist said Gayesi who was travelling in a bus was denied exit because she was taking a minor to South Africa without proper documentation.

It is reported that the child had no birth certificates, police report and affidavit which is contrary to the country’s laws.

Zulu added that they denied the woman exit as a way of protecting minors in light of rising cases of child trafficking worldwide.

Meanwhile, the woman has been advised to first sort out the document issues with relevant authorities before leaving for South Africa.

Gayesi hails from Ntaja village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga district.