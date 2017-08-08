Fiber Optic Backbone Project progressing well – Dausi

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the National Fiber Optic Project in the country.

Speaking after visiting cable points and distribution points in Blantyre, Machinga and Zomba districts, Dausi said after completion of the project Malawi will improve for the better in terms of internet connectivity.

“Malawi has been lagging behind in terms of internet connectivity. This is because we never had fiber connections. Today, we are witnessing the rolling out of the much awaited project which will put our country at par with others in terms of internet connectivity,” Dausi said.

“There are a number of sectors that will benefit from this programme.

Some of them include banks, the Immigration Department as well as mobile phone network providers,” he added.

The minister also said that the fast internet that will be boosted by the project will help students to learn and research on internet and participate in electronic learning (E-learning) programme, improve agriculture and health and assist in managing public finances by strengthening Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

The project is being implemented by Huawei Technologies and so far the company has started mounting fiber cables on ESCOM poles.

The cables have so far covered a distance of 45 kilometres connecting four districts of Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Zomba and Machinga.