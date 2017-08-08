Carlsberg Cup: Eagles to host Nomads, Kasungu Police play Red Lions

…Cobbe to play Bullets, Moyale Barracks to host Michiru Madrid…

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has released Carlsberg Cup quarterfinal fixtures, dates and venues as the remaining eight teams will battle it out for the top prize in the competition.

Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets have been pitted against Blue Eagles and Cobbe Barracks respectively.

Giant killers Michiru Madrid will have to pass through Moyale Barracks if they are to continue making history in the competition.

The Southern Region Premier Division side eliminated Super League sides Masters Security and Chitipa United to reach the quarterfinals.

Another interesting quarterfinal tie is between Kasungu Police and Red Lions, with the latter visiting the Premier Division side from Chipiku Central Region Football League.

The Nomads, who are the current defending champions, are the most decorated club in the history of the tournament with 3 titles seconded by arch-rivals Bullets who have won the title twice since its inception.

For the first time in Carlsberg Cup history, three teams from the lower division have made it into the last eight.

The complete draw:

Saturday, 12th August 2017

Fixture 1: Blue Eagles vs Be Forward Wanderers at Civo Stadium

Fixture 2: Moyale Barracks vs Michiru Madrid at Mzuzu Stadium

Sunday, 13th August 2017

Fixture 3: Cobbe Barracks vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Balaka Stadium

Fixture 4: Kasungu Police vs Red Lions at Civo Stadium.