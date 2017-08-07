WhatsApp group washes cars to help patients

A WhatsApp group called Health and Beauty Tips on Saturday washed cars to source funds that will be used to buy various items to be donated to patients.

The members washed cars at Gateway Mall in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe where they managed to source money amounting to K89,000.

In an interview with Malawi24, Vice Chairperson of the group Ramsey Patrick Mwapanya said the activity was geared to accumulate funds to help patients in various hospitals across the country.

“We are committed to help patients and soon we will have a meeting where we will decide a hospital to donate items to using the funds that we have sourced through the car wash activity,” Mwapanya told Malawi24.

“Our group members are geared to help patients in hospitals because we know that many of such people lack adequate support. It is our duty to use every platform to source things with the aim of helping them.”

Recently, the WhatsApp group donated various items to children’s ward at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe.

Health and Beauty Tips helps people on health issues through discussing ways of preventing diseases especially using home remedies. The group is currently comprised of 256 members.