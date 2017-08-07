Simama League first round ends

Northern Region Simama Football League first round ended on Saturday with Chilumba Barracks finishing as league leaders.

The Karonga based side has led the standings since the opening day of the campaign and currently has 35 points, three more than second placed Bolero United.

Former Super League side Karonga United finished the first round with a loss.

Karonga are on third position with 29 points.

Rumphi Medicals are fourth with 27 points while Kawaza finished first round on position five with 26 points.

General Secretary for the league Masiya Nyasulu said the first round went well and he was hopeful they will be able to solve the challenges they met during the round.

“There were various challenges, most of which we have already solved but a few remain,” said Nyasulu.

So far the top goal scorer for the first round is Wanangwa Ngwira of Kawaza who has scored 12 goals.

He is followed by Lufita FC’s Christopher Chihaule and Luwinga United’s Shenton Banda on 11 goals as well as Tonic Viyuyu who has 10 Goals.

Second round of the league is expected to start at the end of August.