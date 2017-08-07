126 nabbed in sweeping exercise

Mchinji police station through an operation that was conducted on Thursday netted 126 suspects who are being connected to various crimes in the district.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 that the exercise is geared at reducing crimes in the district.

According to Lubrino, the exercise mostly targeted those who have been on the run after committing various offences.

“The suspects who comprised of seven female and 119 male suspects were arrested at Kapiri and Kamwendo trading centres and other areas surrounding Mchinji boma,” Lubrino told Malawi24.

He added that some suspects have been charged with idle and disorderly while others are those who were not honouring their bail conditions hence being rearrested.

The sweeping exercise forms part of routine police operations that facilitates the arrests of all wanted persons in efforts to reduce crime in the country and Mchinji in particular.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers have asked the general public to report all suspected criminals to police inorder to achieve a crime free society.