Peter Mlangeni takes album launch to Zomba, Blantyre

Renowned gospel musician Peter Uyu Mlangeni is this coming weekend taking his nationwide album launch to the Eastern and Southern regions of Malawi.

This follows an announcement made in May by the gospel artist on having a countrywide tour to launch his latest collection. He started the launch in the capital, Lilongwe on 4th June.

Mlangeni will on 24th and 25th June hit the cities of Zomba and Blantyre respectively. In all cities he will perform at Robins Park Halls.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Sunday, the singer said he decided to launch the album nationwide to preach the gospel to more people, in accordance to the scriptures.

“I decided to take my album launch nationwide to fulfil the word of God on preaching to the whole nation,” he said.

He added, at times they fail to reach to the whole nation when it comes to album launches due to lack of resources. As such they only target major cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre which are easily accessible.

The Wandikweza hitmaker explained that his long absence from the scene was a deliberate move to give people a fully baked album. True to this, he has taken the market by storm with his latest collection titled, Yankhani Pemphero Langa (Lord answer my prayer.)

The attendants have an opportunity to be rewarded during launch shows in Zomba and Blantyre. The first 200 to get into the halls will get a free Yankhani Pemphero Langa CD and 20 lucky people will get a packet of sugar.

Yankhani Pemphero langa album enshrines “Ndakumana naye” hit song among other soul touching tunes. After its launch in the aforementioned regions, Northern region’s Mzuzu city will be next.

On 2nd July, the Lilongwe based singer will be performing at Mzuzu Boma Park before going to Dedza on 6 July and Mchinji and Joe’s Motel on 9 July.

Lastly, Peter Uyu promises great shows as all supporting acts are well prepared. Some of the artists to support his shows are Gwamba, Skeffa Chimoto, Thocco Katimba, Marvellous Deeds, Limbani Simenti and Emmq. Charges are K2000 at all venues.