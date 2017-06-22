Youthful entrepreneur fighting immoral behaviour through sports

As part of preventing the youth from irresponsible behaviour, Lilongwe based youthful entrepreneur, Doreen Ndalama, has embarked on a project which has seen her sponsoring several sporting activities at Biwi in the capital city.

The project which started last month has seen different teams battling it out for different prizes including kits and money.

Ndalama told Malawi24 the idea came in after observing that many young stars in Biwi and surrounding areas have nothing to do which make them to have more free time and at the end cause problems.

“I have grown up in Biwi and I know what happens when young stars have nothing to do, they drink beer and they are always involved in other bad behaviours, so I sponsor these young stars by engaging them in sporting activities from which they benefit,” she said.

The young woman who also works with Malawi Tomorrow Charitable Trust said she is passionate to see young people making it big in life than being engaged in immoral behaviours like alcohol consumption which later spoil them.

“Young people who drink are likely to be the victims of violent crime, to be involved in alcohol-related traffic accidents, and to have depression and anxiety. Other risky behaviours are also linked to early drinking,” added Ndalama.

She re-affirmed her commitment in supporting the ministry of sports to make sure that the youths are participating in sporting activities.

One of the beneficiaries James Mponya expressed gratitude for the development saying the youth in Biwi have something to do now than in the past when they were busy consuming alcohol and smoking.

He also appealed to other well-wishers to do the same in their respective areas saying a better tomorrow is possible when young stars are saved from immorality.