Passport-gate hits DPP MP

Another scam has been revealed in Parliament yesterday that 250 passports have gone missing at the Immigration Department.

Member of Parliament for Mzimba West Harry Mkandawire brought the issue in the House suggesting that suppliers of the passports Techno Brain supplied a lesser consignment of the booklets.

The responsible officer refused to sign acknowledging receipt of the consignment. The Chief Immigration Officer signed for it though in less amount.

It is alleged to be a syndicate and one of the missing passports serial number MA 51780-53880 was found with a Nigerian at OR Tambo in South Africa with a Malawian name.

A copy of the passport was brought in the chamber. A security threat that these passports could be used for dubious means, it is said that the copies are on sale at K12m each.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Obama confirmed the development.