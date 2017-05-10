39 year old French president, a lesson to Malawi politicians – expert

A political analyst has said the election of 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron as French president should be a lesson to politicians and young people in Malawi.

The analyst, Wonderful Mkhutche, said in an interview with this reporter that Macron’s win should change Malawian politicians’ mindset on who to be a president in terms of age.

The new French president is a newcomer in French politics and leads a political movement, Republic on the Move, which was established 13 months ago.

According to the analyst, this is a sign that traditional ways of politics, of trusting old parties, can be broken hence what has happened in France can also happen in Malawi.

“The difference is that the elections that have pulled surprises are from countries that run their politics on ideologies. With Malawi it is slightly a difference set up. But what it tells us as Malawians is that when people are frustrated with a system, good leadership can come in and give them options.

“Macron has done that. He came with an agenda that most people related to it. More importantly, he stood by it throughout. This is the lesson to our young and aspiring politicians who would like to give change a chance. People trust politicians who stand by their ideas and not those think and talk according to the times,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

The analyst added that Macron’s victory should inspire young people in political leadership in Malawi where politics is dominated by old people.

According to the analyst, if young Malawians can be intelligent enough to note the gaps to be filled, ideas to be applied and ways to run the country, they can also challenge the present establishments.

“[Young people] have new ideas and modern ways of the world with them. Mr. Macron has brought in an inspiration, a message that it is possible to make a political difference at a young age. Again, one does not need to align themselves with the established parties to gain power, as we have seen in France,” said Mkhutche.