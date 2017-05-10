Multichoice donates DStv Explora to Malawi coach

Multichoice Malawi has donated a DStv Explora to Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden.

The donation was made on Tuesday at Multichoice offices in Namiwawa in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to Multichoice Malawi’s Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda, the donation is to help the expatriate coach assess Malawian players playing football in foreign countries.

Nyirenda said Multichoice is aware of challenges the coach faces when it comes to assessing players who are playing football in neighbouring countries.

“We have done this to reduce traveling expenses by the new coach as we all know that there was no any option for the coach other than traveling when it comes to assess professional players. With this Explora, the coach can record games even if when he is not at home by commanding it to record using his mobile phone and it can record up to 250 hours and we think with this device he can do more in as far as football is concerned,” said Nyirenda.

Reacting to the development, Van Geneugden thanked Multichoice saying the Explora will really help him to know which foreign-based player is doing well and it will help him to make good choices when it comes to player selection.

“First I would like to thank Multichoice Malawi for making this donation to me and Football Association of Malawi (FAM). This donation will really help me and it will reduce traveling expenses because I was supposed to be going abroad just to see how Malawian players are doing there.

“With this Explora I will do more since apart from assessing players I could be watching football matches and share the secrets of the team with the players since it record up to 250 hours,” said Van Geneugden.