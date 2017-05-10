Airtel’s K66m boost for Malawi’s soccer, analyst says

Renowned soccer analyst, agent and former Epac FC General Secretary Roy Abramo Mdechi says the inaugural K66 million Airtel Top 8 Cup is a major boost to the country’s football development.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24, Mdechi extended his gratitude to Malawi’s leading mobile service provider for the gesture considering how the country is struggling in terms of economy.

He said the coming in of the knockout cup will bring stiff competition between the participating teams hence improving the performance of the national team saying players will be working hard to win the cup for their respective clubs.

“This cup will improve the performances of players and in doing so, the same players will improve the performance of our national team because there will be stiff competition between the participating teams,” he said.

Mdechi also added that the coming in of Airtel Top 8 will give Flames coach more time to watch games and select players that will be considered for national team duties in readiness for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“As you are aware that cup games are more competitive than league matches, this top 8 cup will help our new coach Ronny Van Geneugden to watch more games and then select players that will be considered for the national team duties,” he explained.

On other teams that did not make it into the top 8, the soft spoken football agent said:”For other teams that did not make it in the top 8 will surely work hard in the top flight league this season in order to make it into the cup next season. This alone will make football more exciting this season knowing that apart from winning the league, top 8 finish will enable best performers to make it into the Airtel Top 8 Cup next season so Malawians should brace themselves for exciting battles in the field of play,” he concluded.

Airtel will pump K198 million in three years where the winner will walk away with K15 million in prize money.

The cup will be played on home and away basis, with away goal rule being applied at every stage.

The format gives clubs and players extra motivation to win, but each team will receive K1 million simply for participating, with the runners up being consoled with K5 million.

For the first time in Malawi’s soccer, both top goalscorer and player of the tournament will be rewarded with K500 000.

The quarterfinal first-leg fixtures kicks off on Saturday 13 May at the Bingu National Stadium where Silver Strikers will take on Nyasa Big Bullets.

On the same day, it will be an all Soldiers affair when Mafco FC will play host to Moyale Barracks at Chitowe Stadium.

Another two quarterfinal clashes take place on Sunday 14 May, with cup specialists Be Forward Wanderers facing Azam Tigers at Balaka Stadium and Kamuzu Barracks tackling Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium.

The draw for the semifinalists will be conducted after the completion of quarter-final games.