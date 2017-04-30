Rapist gets 12 years

A court in Machinga has sentenced a 62-year-old man to 12 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl.

According to Machinga police publicist Davie Sulumba, the convict sexually abused the girl who is a primary school pupil.

When presenting facts in court, state prosecutor Cliff Kalawa of Machinga police station said the victim was in a love affair with another pupil from her school.

When her relatives noted about the relationship they reported the matter to the suspect who is a Community Victim Support Unit Member (CVSU) to advise the girl and convince her to end the affair.

“The accused met the girl but instead of advising her he forced her to sleep with him,” Kalawa told the court.

The rapist also forced himself on the girl on three other occasions.

The teenager later reported the matter to her elder sister who tipped law enforcers at Ntaja police post.

After the sexual offender was convicted on his own plea of guilty, prosecutor Kalawa asked the court to impose a stiff punishment since rape is a serious offence.

During mitigation, the convicted rapist asked the court to be lenient saying he is a first offender and breadwinner.

First Grade Magistrate Johns Masula then sentenced the convict to 12 years in jail with hard labour.

The rapist Joseph Thom is from Durana village in the area of Traditional Authority Liwonde of Machinga district.