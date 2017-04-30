War within: Chakwera under pressure to organise convention

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera is facing fresh calls to organise a convention as wrangles continue in the party.

Members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) have urged the MCP president to call for an early convention so that they should vote for a new leader.

MCP Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo, Deputy Secretary General James Chatonda Kaunda and other high ranking party officials have argued that the convention will solve the differences within the party.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre on Saturday, the MCP members demanded that the convention must be scheduled in July.

Kaliwo said the meeting will be funded by well-wishers.

However, MCP’s acting spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka has dismissed the calls arguing that the party is to have a convention later.

Mkaka further faulted Kaliwo for calling for the meeting without consulting other members of the MCP NEC.

MCP has been experiencing internal political shakeups as some members have been expressing dismay over the leadership of Chakwera.

The members accuse Chakwera of being a dictator.