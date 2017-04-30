Man kills sister in-law’s lover

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Machinga for killing his sister in-law’s boyfriend.

Police in the district confirmed the development with Malawi24 and identified the suspected murderer as Elias Jalasi and the deceased as 21-year-old Mike Mtukanika.

According to Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba, the deceased was in an affair with younger sister to the wife of Jalasi and used to visit her frequently including during odd hours.

On the day of the incident, Jalasi who works in Blantyre visited his family at Nkhuna village in Machinga.

“Mike went to his girlfriend’s house without knowing that Jalasi had arrived from Blantyre, he knocked on the door but in no time Jalasi came and start chasing Mike.

“In the course of running Mike fell down which gave Jalasi a chance to assault him with a stick,” Sulumba said.

Mike sustained head injuries and later died. Medical officer at Ntaja health centre said death was due to severe bleeding.

The matter was reported to Ntaja police who arrested Jalasi.

The suspect who works as a garden boy in the commercial city of Blantyre will soon appear before the court of law to answer charges of murder which is in conflict with section 209 of the penal code.

Jalasi comes from Mpirangwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.

Commenting on the issue in an interview with Malawi24, social commentator Brian Ndau said cases of this nature are as a result of ignorance and improper handling of issues.

He said there are a lot of organisations that could have helped in resolving the issue.

“I think cases like these happen out of ignorance because if it was handled in a good way I am sure there wouldn’t have been any death,” Ndau explained.