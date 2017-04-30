The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will never rule the country under its current leader Lazarus Chakwera.

This was said by DPP Secretary General Glezelder Jeffrey during elevation ceremony of Paramount Chief Kawinga in Machinga district.

In her remarks, Jeffrey said Chakwera cannot be the leader of the country claiming that he is not even wanted by other members of the MCP.

“His fellow party members are not happy with him and they are calling for convention to show him an exit door. MCP under Chakwera will never rule Malawi unless otherwise,” Jeffrey said.

She further challenged all opposition parties in the country that they will not defeat DPP in 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the same function, United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi revealed that he is happy with the coalition between his party and the ruling DPP.

Atupele said President Peter Mutharika asked UDF after the 2014 elections to work together in developing the country and they accepted.

Muluzi later accused other opposition parties of not accepting results of the 2014 elections hence being involved in tit for tat with the ruling party.

“We don’t want to accept the results of the elections that we have lost. All what we want is to disturb the president so that he should be handling state affairs under pressure,” Atupele said.

“UDF has accepted that if the country is to make strides in development we need to be united.”

Kawinga’s elevation to Paramount Chief means that he is a mega leader of Yao people in the country.

Among notable figures who attended the function include former President Bakili Muluzi, Minister of Local Development Kondwani Nankhumwa and Minister of Energy Bright Msaka.