PAC now member of AU’s advisory body

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has been accredited to be a member of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) of the African Union (AU).

Confirming the development, PAC Executive Director Robert Phiri said his organisation is part of AU advisory organ on its objectives.

Phiri added that among others, PAC will promote good governance and social Justice on the African continent.

The religious body is also to help in achieving the Agenda 2063 which is a strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years.

The framework builds on, and seeks to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

Established in 2004, ECOSOCC is an advisory organ to the AU composed of civil society organisations (CSOs).

The principle of ECOSOCC is for a civil society organisation to organise itself to work in partnership with the AU.

Among others, ECOSOCC is mandated to contribute, through advice, to the effective translation of the AU’s objectives, principles and policies into concrete programmes, as well as evaluating those programmes.

The council also promotes human rights, the rule of law, good governance, democratic principles, gender equality and child rights while supporting the efforts of institutions engaged in reviewing the future of Africa and forging pan-African values in order to enhance an African social model and way of life.