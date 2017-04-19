Airtel top 8 knockout draw today

The draw for the much awaited K66 million Airtel Top 8 Knockout Cup will be conducted this evening at Ryalls Hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to information at hand, no teams will be seeded during the draw.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed the development saying the competition will kick off from 6th May, 2017.

“All is set for the draw to be conducted. No team will be seeded,” said FA Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka.

Airtel and FAM launched the competition two months ago at Mount Soche Hotel. The mobile service provider said it will pump in K198 million in the next three years.

Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, Mafco FC, Be Forward Wanderers, Moyale Barracks and Azam Tigers will battle it out for the top prize of K15 million.

Games will be played both home and away in a knockout format.