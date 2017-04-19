Four in over Chamba

Four men are behind bars for being found in possession of Indian hemp locally known as Chamba in Nkhotakota.

Nkhotakota Police Deputy Spokesperson Paul Malimwe said on Sunday they arrested Harold Square, 45, Samson Kampira, 24, Elias Chisale, 26, and Ishmael Maliposa, 33, at Kaombe roadblock in the district.

According to Malimwe, the illicit drug was detected in three different motor vehicles which were coming from Dwangwa heading to Salima.

“The first two suspects were in a truck registration number CK2497, while the other two suspects in a TATA bus belonging to City hoppers registration number MN4954 and soon after the said motor vehicles arrived at Kaombe roadblock, all passengers came out to give way for police to conduct the search,” Malimwe said.

“In the process, police discovered two big black plastic bags and two sack bags containing the suspected loose cannabis sativa. The enquiries to trace the owner of the stuff led to the arrest of the suspects,” he added.

The suspects are expected to appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court to answer charges of being found in possession of cannabis sativa without license contrary to section 4 (A) of Dangerous Drug Regulation and 19(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA).