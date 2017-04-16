Man rapes girl, 12

Police in Mzuzu are keeping in custody Boston Banda, 29, for abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in the city.

Mzuzu Police Deputy Spokesperson Cecilia Mfune said the suspect committed the offence between Monday and Thursday at Masasa area within the city.

According to Mfune, it was reported that the girl went missing for three days and her parents searched for her at her friend’s place where she usually go but she was not there.

“Neighbours informed them that they saw the girl with the suspect and accompanied by members of community policing they went to Banda’s house and found the girl trying to escape using the back door,” said Mfune.

Medical examination on the victim proved that she was sexually abused.

Meanwhile the suspect is in custody pending for court where he will answer charges of abduction and defilement contrary to section 136 and 138 of the penal code respectively.

Banda hails from Kalungama Village, Traditional Authority Mwanzama in Nkhotakota District.