Govt wants to reduce number of street kids

The Malawi Government says it is making strides to reduce the number of street children in the country.

This has been said as the world today on 12 April commemorates International Day of the Street Child.

Director of children affairs in the ministry of gender, disability, children and social welfare Mcnight Kalanda said government is planning to introduce a child policy to look into the plight of children.

“Looking at the number of children on the streets, most street children do not go to school which is increasing the number of people who are illiterate in the country,” said Kalanda.

According to Kalanda, there is also need to address the challenges being faced by children some of whom are forced to beg on the streets.

He added that children are supposed to get education for their future so that they should also support their children and not force them to go on the streets.

He urged the civil society as well as the courts to help in the implementation of the country’s child policy.