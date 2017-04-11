TNM dangles K1 million for Easter

As one way of celebrating this year’s Easter holiday with its customers Premier mobile network and ICT provider has launched Easter Splash promotion.

Speaking during the launch TNM’s Senior Manager (Consumer Services) Madalitso Jonazi said the promotion has been designed to join all Malawians of Christian faith during this year’s Easter celebrations.

“TNM believes in sharing, love and family which are the main focus of Easter for Christians around the world. We would like therefore to take this as opportune to give back to our subscribers and show that we are always with them as they celebrate this period,” said Jonazi

Jonazi said over 100 customers stand a chance to win weekly prizes and K1 million grand prize by simply SMSing the word EASTER to code 1717 at a cost of K40.

“After subscribing to the service through SMS, customers will get EASTER related SMSs. The messages will carry bible verses and their notes mainly focusing on the Easter content and Inspirational biblical messages. Subscribers to the service will receive 1 of any of the content types above randomly per day,” said Jonazi

He re-affirmed TNM’s commitment in remaining relevant as it strives in responding to the needs of its customers

Draws will be done on weekly basis for four weeks where 2 lucky customers will walk away with K100, 000 cash and 20 customers shall win MK2, 000 worth of airtime on a weekly basis.

To enter into the promotion that runs up until April 30, 2017 customers are required to send a word “Easter” to a code number 1717.