Zomba Catholic secondary school closed

Zomba Catholic Secondary School has been closed indefinitely following students’ fracas on Monday April 3.

The students revolted and damaged school property in protest of the school management’s decision to dismiss a form four student who was found drunk on campus.

Currently the Alumni of Zomba Catholic Secondary School (AZCSS) has condemned the students’ protests and violence.

In a press statement signed by AZCSS board secretary Chancy Gondwe, the alumni have expressed disappointment with the conduct of the students describing it as shameful.

AZCSS through Gondwe has since urged the school administration to take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrators of what they call unwarranted protests in line with the school rules and regulations.

“We acknowledge that students have the right to express their grievances on any matter of concern to them.

“The alumni of the school are disturbed by the reports of unwarranted violence targeted at the school property, fellow students, academic and non-academic staff and the management of the school,” reads part of the statement.

Reacting to the development, Zomba Police station spokesperson Patricia Supuliano said no student has been arrested so far following the fracas but she assured that anyone suspected to have had a hand will be arrested as their investigations are still underway.