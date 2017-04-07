Be warned: Bird flu disease might attack you

Government has warned Malawians of an imminent outbreak of the deadly disease Bird flu.

A joint statement released by the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development and the ministry of health has advised Malawians that the country may face an outbreak of the disease.

The statement which has been signed by Erica Maganga, secretary in the ministry of agriculture and Charles Mwansambo who is chief of health services in the ministry of health says that countries which have been affected by the disease include Cameroon, Uganda, and Egypt where it has killed thousands of wild birds as well as domestic poultry.

Meanwhile, government has assured the public that they are working to protect people and poultry from dying due to the disease.

According to the statement, government is reactivating its key activities including reviewing and operationalizing the national preparedness or response framework which was prepared in 2009.

Malawi government is also monitoring reports on the global situation with respect to the disease’s development and the status in other countries in the region.