Winiko rejoins DPP

Parliamentarian for Mulanje South Constituency Bon Kalindo has rejoined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) almost a year after he was fired from the party.

Kalindo, a comedian widely known by his moniker Winiko, was fired from the DPP last year in July on disciplinary grounds.

Kalindo’s firing came after he led naked demonstrations in the capital city of Lilongwe over government’s failure to introduce stiff penalties for perpetrators of attacks on persons with albinism.

He was also chased away from a rally in presence of President Peter Mutharika with the same reason of leading the protests.

However, this time Kalindo has thought of returning to the party with new plans.

At a rally on Wednesday, April 5 which was held at Lauderdale school ground in Mulanje, Winiko announced his return to the party claiming he wants to strengthen it.

DPP regional governor Charles Mchacha welcomed the legislator.