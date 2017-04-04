Bullets, Nomads in contractual dispute over Dave Banda

The Nsanama FC forward signed a four year deal with Nyasa Big Bullets in the just ended local transfer window but Be Forward Wanderers are claiming that the player is contracted to them till 2021.

Bullets might have completed the signing of Dave Banda from Nsanama FC but Wanderers says the player signed a five year deal with them last year and he was loaned back to the Masters Security side.

“We have all the documents for Dave so when the time is right, we will present them to FAM. He is our player, we signed him last year and he was loaned back to Nsanama FC so I am just surprised to hear that he has now signed for Bullets,” said Nomads General Secretary Mike Butao.

When contacted, Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga said he has no idea of what Butao was talking about.

Commenting on the development, Nsanama FC General Secretary Joe Chembe said: “We received a letter from Bullets that they were interested in signing Dave Banda and we gave them a go ahead to talk to the player upon receiving their offer. It’s true the player had once tried his luck at Wanderers but he never signed any contract because we are the ones who would have given them a clearance if the contract was tabled so if they are claiming that Dave signed a five year deal with them then it’s player tapping because we weren’t consulted,” he explained.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is yet to comment on the matter.