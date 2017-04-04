Zomba Stadium project to start soon

The plan to have Zomba Community Centre Ground transformed into a stadium will materialise soon following assurance from the city council.

The field has for a long time played host to Malawi’s top flight league matches by virtue of being a home ground to Zomba based teams. Red Lions, Cobbe Barracks and Zomba United are some of the teams who find home at the ground.

Reports indicate the project will start in June, as such it will be closed to football action. This means all Super League teams based in the city will have to use other venues for matches during the period of construction.

This is in reference to information provided to the media by Zomba City Council, in response to questions on the subject.

The new Super League season is expected to begin in May despite being short of sponsorship after mobile operating company TNM withdrew the financial assistance it was rendering to the league for the past 5 years.

With the old capital having a single team in the topflight league, Red Lions, the stadium project has pleased residents who believe the team will have a better home. This is because the old capital does not have a football stadium like all other major cities in the country.

“Finally development is coming to the old capital, we are very happy here in Zomba. It’s just sad that the government has been sleeping on the plan for decades,” said Peter Mtoliro a vendor in Zomba city.

The Zomba stadium project comes at a time when the government is elevating the status of many districts with basic infrastructure, stadia inclusive. In Karonga, Kasungu and Salima, soccer arenas have been planted.