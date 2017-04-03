‘We unveiled a wrong coach’ – FAM

In a dramatic twist of events, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has made a very shocking revelation by dismissing Gerald Phiri as Malawi National Football team head coach saying an expatriate coach will jet in this week.

The FA had earlier on unveiled Phiri as the new Flames head coach, with Deklerk Msakakuona as his deputy. But on Monday, the FA clarified to the general public through various media outlets that Phiri will not be incharge of the team.

The association’ president Walter Nyamilandu told one of Malawi’ daily papers that General Secretary Alfred Gunda erred by announcing Phiri as head coach.

“It was an oversight on the part of the GS. The correct version is that Gerald is the first assistant coach while Deklerk Msakakuona is the second assistant coach. That is the arrangement as per their contracts,” said Nyamilandu.

According to FAM, an expatriate coach is expected into the country this week ahead of Flames’ CHAN qualifier against Madagascar on 22 April.

“The expatriate is expected to jet into the country by the end of this week,” explained Nyamilandu.

Meanwhile, the 27 man squad that was called into camp last week has started its preparations at Mpira Village on Monday morning.

The Flames will play a friendly match against Kenya on April 18th before connecting to Madagascar for their first round clash.