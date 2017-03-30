Ulendo employee attempts to externalise forex at KIA

A 33 year-old Malawian woman is on police bail after she was arrested at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for attempting to externalise foreign currency.

KIA police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde said the woman was arrested on Friday and money in her possession was 20,600 Rands which in Malawi Kwacha will be over MK1 Million.

The suspect whose full name is Jessie Kumwembe Ndivale and works for Ulendo Travel Group Company in Lilongwe was arrested at the Departures Lounge before boarding a Malawian Airlines to South Africa where she was going on a personal trip.

“She was searched by police officers manning the searching point and was found with the money. After being asked to produce supporting documents, she failed hence her arrest,” Chitonde said.

In an attempt to rescue herself from Police custody and cuffs, the suspect told the CID Officers she obtained supporting documents from Victoria Bureau which is in Old Town Lilongwe but she had left them at home.

A go ahead was given to go to her house but the supporting documents from the said bureau were found to be fake.

Currently Jessie is on police bail waiting for Police to finalise investigations and will appear before court within the week to answer charges of illegal possession of foreign currency and attempting to externalise forex.

Jessie Kumwembe Ndivale hails from Village Tabu Traditional Authority (T/A) Malemia in Zomba.