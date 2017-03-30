APM sets sights on eastern region

President Peter Mutharika has reaffirmed his governments’ desire to develop the Eastern Region.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon upon launching the construction works for the 25km Balaka-Khwisa-Bilira road.

He cited a number of development projects that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has lined up in the region. He mentioned of the Liwonde-Mangochi road, various technical colleges and the construction of the much anticipated Machinga secondary school.

“Let me reiterate that my government has the welfare of the people of this region at heart. Therefore, I will strive to see to it that all the projects that my government has put in place are completed on time,” he stressed.

Upon completion, the road will foster various socio-economic activities among the people of Balaka, Khwisa and Bilira in Ntcheu district.

The project is being done by the Portuguese construction giant- Mota Engil LTD and will cost K2.8 billion to be completed.