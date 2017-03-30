Pay before using: BWB in prepaid meter project

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has embarked on an exercise to install prepaid meters around Malawi’s commercial city.

According to BWB, some residential areas are to be installed with prepaid meters from the month of April.

Areas where the exercise will be first carried out include Soche East, Nkolokosa A and B, Chitawira, Njamba, Chinyonga, Kanjedza, Chiwembe, New Naperi and Mudi East.

In a statement made available to Malawi24, BWB has urged its customers to cooperate by allowing its staff to install the new meters.

“Replacement of the new meters will require a short interruption of water service for approximately thirty minutes,” reads part of the statement.

The board has since disclosed that no costs are attached to the exercise.