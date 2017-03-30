Flames to play Kenya before facing Madagascar

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that Malawi Senior National Football Team (the Flames) will play the Harambee Stars of Kenya before facing Madagascar in the CHAN qualifiers.

The FA had a press briefing at Mpira Village in Chiwembe on Wednesday morning where Gerald Phiri was unveiled as new Flames coach.

Speaking during the event, the association’ General Secretary Alfred Gunda said as one way of preparing for Madagascar, Malawi will play Kenya on 18th April.

“We haven’t been able to secure any friendly match for the Flames but we have now managed to secure a friendly match against Kenya in Nairobi before going to Madagascar for the CHAN clash,” he told reporters.

Soon after being unveiled as the new Flames mentor, Phiri released his 27 man squad to enter into camp this coming Sunday at Mpira Village.

Malawi will be hosted by Madagascar on 22nd April before hosting their opponents a week later.

If the Flames proceed to the second preliminary round, they will play neighbouring Mozambique.

Malawi has never qualified for CHAN finals since its inspection.