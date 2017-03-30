Floods affect 80 households in Chikhwawa

Over 395 people have been affected by floods which were caused by heavy rains coupled with poor drainage systems in Chikhwawa.

The affected households have since received assorted items from the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA).

According to the District’s Assistant Disaster Officer, Francis Kadzokoya, the areas affected include Chikhwawa Boma.

He said there was a back-effect overflowing of water to the communities along Chapananga road under Traditional Authority Kasisi leaving 80 households temporarily displaced from their homes.

“Chikhwawa started receiving some rains from December in as much as 2016/2017 agricultural season is concerned. However, the kind of rainfall which we have been receiving during the season was not causing flooding disasters except this time around from 20 to 21 March, 2017 where we have been partly affected by the same,” he said.

He further said the District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) authorized by the district commissioner visited the affected areas in T/A Kasisi around the Boma and those along Chapananga road.

“The verification exercise started from 21st to 22nd March, 2017 and stakeholders from relevant government ministries and some NGOs like Malawi Red Cross Society were represented. The teams visited various areas which were reported to have been affected excluding fields and sugarcane plantations that were also flooded.

“Dwelling facilities of the relatives harbouring the displaced populations were also visited for the team to appreciate and to assess the conditions,” pointed out Kadzokoya.

He added that no campsites were set-up since it was established that only 7 houses were the ones which happened to completely and partially collapse while 73 houses were only submerged.

He however commended DoDMA for going to the district with various relief items for the affected individuals.

“As a district let me commend DoDMA for a timely response to the disaster we have been faced with whereby 80 households have been affected. This is a good job for us as a district and the people will be able to cover the gap to the losses incurred,” concluded Kadzokoya.

On his part, Fyawupi Mwafongo, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer at DoDMA said the department thought of responding to the issue as it was necessary that disasters needed timely response.

The affected households received each 2 blankets, 40kgs of maize flour, 5kgs of beans, 4 plastic plates and cups as well as salt.

“Throughout our visit to the affected areas, we have talked to the families to consider rebuilding the damaged infrastructures by considering the building standards as well as the building codes. There should be a consideration when building infrastructures to consider raised foundations so that there isn’t much effects from the disasters such as these,” he said.