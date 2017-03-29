Chanco student stripped for failing to settle beer bill

A Chancellor College law student who got intoxicated but failed to pay for the beer was quickly brought out of his drunken stupor as he was stripped naked by two female beer sellers in Blantyre.

The student, Ndu Singini failed to pay a K2,200 beer bill at a joint in Chileka in the city and the two women who sell beer at the drinking joint punished him by stripping him naked.

In a video making rounds on social media, the university student is seen arguing with the two women and throwing insults at them while sitting on a chair. At that time he was only wearing boxer shorts and a T-shirt and had no shoes on.

However, one more sexist slur incensed the women who forcibly stripped the legal mind and left him naked.

The women could be heard saying “now we have dealt with you” as the student placed his hand between his legs to hide his private parts.

The prospective lawyer then got up and sat back on the chair. One of the women however ordered him to leave the place and he shamefully left.